Nusrat-Patafi patch up

PAKISTAN Muslim League (Functional) (PML-F) lawmaker in Sindh Assembly Nusrat Sahar Abbasi on Monday ‘forgave’ Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Imdad Pitafi after he draped a Chador over her as a symbol of his ‘respect’ for her. Earlier, holding a bottle of petrol in her hand, Abbasi had threatened self-immolation if Pitafi was not sacked for his misogynistic remarks against her during Friday’s proceedings in the Sindh Assembly.

It is good that the issue has amicably been resolved but the episode itself has raised questions, which need to be addressed by politicians and political parties. Be it elected houses or talk shows, there has been an increase in abusive, derogatory and insulting language. What Pitafi said to Nusrat is heard in offices and other work places as well despite a harsher law in vogue that takes care of harassment of women at workplace. Harassment of women is condemnable wherever it occurs but this is particularly so in the case of assemblies where elected representatives are supposed to be role models. Their conduct should be worth emulation by people in general and the young generation in particular but there is a steep fall in personal conduct and behaviour. It is generally believed that Pitafi rendered apology not because of he felt sorry but due to apprehensions that he might lose his office in the face of stiff protest and determined threat of Nusrat. It is a serious question to be answered as why in the first place such rude and impolite people are awarded tickets by party leaders and why they are picked up for cabinet slots?

