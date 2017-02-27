Nurses return from Turkey

Staff Reporter

A 20 member group of nurses have returned from Turkey after completing 2 months nursing training course on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif. The group were warmly received at Lahore Airport by Director General Nursing Kousar Perveen, Deputy Chief Nursing Superintendent LGH. Farhat Mahboob and other staff as directed by Secretary Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Najam Shah. The family members of the coming nurses were also present on the airport who, along with other receivers, chanted slogans of Pak-Turkey Friendship Zinda Bad on the occasion.

The foreign trained nurses told that Turk Government accorded them with special protocol and best hospitality during their stay at Turkey. The nurses, belonging to LGH, PIC, Jinah Hospital and hospitals of Multan and Bahawalpur said that they were imparted modern training regarding how to deal with patients from their arrival to hospital till recovery, ward management and other skills through lectures, visits and useful information. Madam Kousar Pervin and Farhat Mahboob appreciated the health vision of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said that his health policies have provided an effective health care system to the masses.

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had managed dengue training for doctors and nurses at Thailand and other countries some years ago to overcome the menace and now he has got the nurses trained at foreign country in order to ensure quality health care in the province.