Nurses play key role in all medical institutions: CEO SIH

International Day of Nursing

Staff Reporter

Nurses play a key role in all of our medical institutions, being responsible for the welfare, safety and recovery of patients. Nurses have an enormous amount of knowledge and in many diverse skills they spend years perfecting and developing, all the time working in decidedly tough environments where extreme stress is just a part of the job.

This was stated by the Chief Executive Officer, Shifa International Hospital Dr Manzoor ul Haq Qazi while speaking at an event held on the eve of International Nurses Day here on Thursday. The event was attended by a large number of nurses from various hospitals of the twin cities.

International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world every May 12, the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. The IND theme for 2017 is “Nurses: A voice to lead – Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals”. This year’s campaign aims to give to all the chance to contribute at their own level and recognize the efforts they already make every day to achieve these goals.

“Nurses help bring new life into the world, care tirelessly for the sick and injured, and sometimes watch the patients they did everything to save pass away despite their best efforts” he said. He said unfortunately, many people seem to think that the most important people in the healthcare system are the doctors, but this is simply not true.