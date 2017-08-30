Nur varsity signs MoU with LCCI for ORIC

Staff Reporter Staff Reporter

The Senior Management at Nur International University (NIU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to establish, administer, operate, promote and manage research center at NIU named as the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) (“Center”). The MoU signing ceremony was held at NIU and was attended by Abdul Basit (President LCCI) and key senior management officials from NUR-FMS including Dr. Zafar Iqbal Qureshi (Chairman, Nur Foundation), Dr. Rakshanda Rehman (Vice Chancellor, NIU), Babar Aziz (Dean Academics, NIU), Ali Khan (Director Strategy and Operations, NUR-FMS) and Professor Dr. Ejaz Ahmed (Pro-Vice Chancellor, NIU).The signing of the MoU is expected to enable the two parties to address commonly shared objectives in bridging the gap between academia, industrial and commercial sector for the purpose of research and development, innovations and inventions and their commercialization. The event commenced with Ali Khan briefing the officials on the significance of this MoU signing followed by brief inputs from senior officials. Dr. Zafar Iqbal Qureshi stated in this regard, that he envisioned this MoU to not be a dead document as most MoU’s are. He suggested that progressive steps should be taken from both parties to have quarterly implementation plans which cover student visits to LCCI, industry professionals visiting NIU to share knowledge and practical experiences as well as students being engaged to provide solutions to key issues faced by industries. In addition, Dr. Rakshanda Rehman signed the MoU on behalf of NIU and promised her un-ending support for this agenda. The President LCCI inked the MoU on behalf of LCCI and graced the occasion by stating “This MoU is a significant step in linking academia and industry on the platform of NIU as both organizations’ have the potential and resources to do so.” He further stressed upon the need for review of curriculum, research topics and other academic activities within the education system to not only to produce the graduates which may be directly attached with the industries as well as to cater to the future requirements of the market workforce.

