NUML, TSFC ink accord on hazards of tobacco

Staff Reporter

National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and Tobacco-Smoke Free Capital (TSFC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create awareness of hazards of tobacco among students. Director General NUML Brig Riaz Ahmed Gondal and Project Director CADD Dr. Minhaj us Siraj signed the MoU in a ceremony held at NUML on Thursday.

Director ORIC Dr. Karamat, Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments, Dr. Fouad Aslam Technical Advisor, Muhammad Aftab Ahmed Project Director TSFC and others were present.

Director General NUML Brig Riaz Ahmed Gondal in his address said the NUML was already declared as a no smoking university and discouraged this hazardous habit especially in youths.

He said that NUML in collaboration with TSFC could effectively fight against tobacco smoking in university premises by conducting awareness seminars and workshops.

DG NUML said that NUML would strictly abide by the Tobacco Control Laws of the government of Pakistan and leave no stone unturned in this regard. He further said that awareness seminars could help faculty and students to quit smoking.

While speaking on the occasion Project Director CADD Dr. Minhaj us Siraj lauded the role of NUML in controlling the tobacco smoking in the university. He said that TSFC was a project of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) and strengthening Tobacco-Smoke Free Islamabad Initiative was in an extension of Islamabad Model City Project. He hoped that that NUML and TSFC would work together to make Capital a tobacco free city.