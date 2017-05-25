NUML holds Chinese Bridge competition

Staff Reporter

National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Wednesday organized 16th Chinese Bridge – Chinese Proficiency Competition for foreign students. The competition was arranged by Confucius Institute Islamabad and Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, a press release said.

Ambassador of People Republic of China Sun Weidong was the chief guest of the ceremony while Rector NUML Major General Zia Ud Din Najam (Retd), Director General NUML Brig Riaz Ahmed Gondal, Registrar, Deans, Directors and a large number of students attended the ceremony.

The competition was divided into three parts; student has to deliver a speech in Chinese language in the first part, answer questions of judges in the second part and they performed in Chinese talent show, which was third part of the competition.

Eight Students delivered their speeches in Chinese, answered the questions with confident and then performed cultural dances and Chinese songs to demonstrate their command on Chinese language.

Tariq Aziz clinched the first position and he will participate in final competition of Chinese Bridge – Chinese proficiency competition for foreign college students, which will be held in China, while other 7 participants were awarded with prizes.

As Ambassador had to leave early, Director General NUML Brig Riaz Ahmed Gondal gave away prizes to the winners of the event.