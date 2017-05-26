NUML arranges 3rd in-house project display

Staff Reporter

Faculty of Engineering and Computer Sciences of National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Thursday arranged 3rd In-House project display 2017, in which final year students of MCS, BSCS and BSSE displayed their final projects. Rector NUML Maj Gen (Retd) Zia Ud Din Najam inaugurated the ceremony while Director General (DG) NUML Brig Riaz Ahmed Gondal and Dean Dr Muhammad Akbar were also present on the occasion, a press release said.

Speaking on the occasion Rector NUML said, “Students are the future of the country and today after seeing final projects of the students I am very much optimistic that Pakistan has a great future.” He said students must develop new ideas and bring innovation in the field of science to make Pakistan a prosperous country.

He stressed the need to follow three principles of Quaid-i-Azam which are Unity, Faith and Discipline to get excellence in life. Dean Faculty of Engineering and Computer Sciences Dr Muhammad Akbar briefed the Chief Guest about the details of the event and he along with HoDs accompanied Rector NUML to visit all the stalls displayed by the students of the said department.