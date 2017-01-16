Number of beds doubled in LGH emergency ward

City Reporter

Lahore General Hospital Administration has doubled the number of beds and staff at Medical Emergency Ward and decided to ban the entry of medical representatives in the ward. Separate emergency rooms have also been allocated for male and female patients in Emergency ward while code of ethics and SOPs have been issued to doctors working in Emergency ward in order to create good working environment and better care of the patients in the ward.

These decisions were taken during a meeting presided over by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof. Ghiyas Un Nabi Tayyab held in connection with improving the affairs of Emergency ward and solve the problems of patients. Addressing the meeting the Principal said that administrative changes have become need of the hour and LGH administration have enhanced the number of beds from Medical Emergency 20 to 42 while 40 charge nurses instead of 15 would remain on duty during all the three shifts in emergency ward now.

He also told that in order to make doctors focused on patients, the entry of medical representatives in emergency ward has been banned and DMS on duty would be held responsible if this policy is violated. The principal directed the AMS and DMS to adopt open door policy for patients and their attendants and also implement ‘reward and reprimand’ policy to their staff. “Strict action may be initiated against shirk workers and nursing staff be made duty bound to keep the charts of the patients updated”.

He said that all the available resources are being spent on improvement of medical care system for the patients and the process of provision of medical facilities to masses is closely monitored in accordance with the direction of Chief Minister Punjab in order to improve it. The meeting was attended by MS LGH Dr. Ghulam Sabir, Director Emergency Dr. Sikandar Hayat Gondal and other administrative doctors.