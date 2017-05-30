Number of dilapidated buildings in city stand at 354: SBCA

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) announced here on Monday that the number of dangerous buildings in the metropolis stand at 354.

A statement here on Monday said that most of the buildings were located in Saddar Town-One numbering 215 whereas 57 were in Saddar Town-Two. It said that according to the Technical Committee of the SBCA for Dangerous Building, there is a danger that the dilapidated buildings may collapse.

The statement said that the SBCA got vacated several of the dilapidated buildings while demolished some others. It said that the survey regarding the dangerous buildings was still being carried out and people have been requested to inform the SBCA about the dilapidated buildings.—NNI

