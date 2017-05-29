Nuke tests made Pakistan’s defence invincible: Aftab

Nation celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer with a vow to make Pakistan invincible

Staff Reporters

Attock

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif conducted nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, and made Pakistan’s defence invincible. Talking to newsmen here, Aftab said time had proved the prime minister’s decision to give a befitting response to the Indian nuclear tests was right.

He said the nuclear capability was not only the pride of Pakistan but also for the whole Islamic world. The enemy did not dare to even think of adventure against Pakistan fearing a befitting response.

The Youm-i-Takbeer was special for the PML-N as it under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Pakistan had detonated five atomic tests and the sixth a few days later in response to India’s four and had formally announced its nuclear capability to meet any challenge to its survival, existence and integrity, he added.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had given a go ahead for nuclear tests rejecting offers of assistance from the then US administration. The present PML-N government wanted development of Pakistan in every field and its ample proof was the mega projects launched by it, he added.

Like other parts of the country people of Hyderabad celebrated 19th Youm-e-Takbeer with national fervor and great enthusiasm. To celebrate the day, in the morning special prayers offered for the sake of stability of the country, supremacy of the constitution, prosperity of the nation and eradication of terrorism.

The day is observed every year on May 28 with great passion to remember the historic nuclear tests conducted by the country in 1998 that made Pakistan the seventh nuclear nation of the world and first Islamic state equipped with nuclear arsenal.

Pakistan had conducted nuclear tests at Chagai, Balochistan in response to five nuclear explosions conducted by India, to become the seventh country in the world to possess nuclear weapons.

They said on this day in the year 1998, Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, emerged as the first Islamic country in the world having nuclear capability. Entire world hatched conspiracies against Pakistan’s nuclear programme and tried to stop us from conducting nuclear tests however Mian Nawaz Sharif rejected all pressures and threats and conducted the tests, they recalled.

Like other parts of the country Youm-e-Takbeer has been observed in all districts of Gilgit Baltistan Sunday to commemorate the historic nuclear tests Pakistan conducted on this day in 1998. Pakistan became seventh nuclear world power with demonstration of nuclear capabilities and the first in the Muslim world.

Special prayers have been offered for the progress and prosperity of the country, supremacy of the constitution, prosperity of the nation and eradication of terrorism. Different organizations had arranged special programmes and functions to highlight importance of the day. At the occasion rallies, ceremonies and congregations were held all around the province.

Multan Institute of Nuclear Medicines and Radiotherapy (MINAR) organized a ceremony to mark the 19th anniversary of ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’, here on Sunday. The ceremony was chaired by Director MINAR Dr Darr e Sabeeh, while a good number of officials, patients and their attendants participated.

The MINAR appreciated scientist Muhammad Arif and two other officials, who received gold medal and commendatory certificates, respectively, in recognition of their best performance to serve the nation.