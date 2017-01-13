Shazia Kakar

Islamabad

Man has created things for his own destruction. He is the biggest danger and enemy of himself and of the whole humanity. By developing Nuclear Weapons, he has put the entire human race at risk. As long as nuclear weapons exist, human life is threatened. According to a report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), just 9 countries around the world have access to nuclear weapons. They are the US, the UK, Russia, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel. The US and Russia share 93 percent of all nuclear heads. The former Cold War foes keep nearly 21000 nuclear weapons ready for immediate launch against each other. The destructive capacity of WMDs is undeniable, but the destruction starts before a WMD is released and does not end after the obvious damage has been managed. The two bombs dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945, during World War 2, killed well over 100000 people and their impact is still visible. Modern nuclear weapons generally have much greater explosive power and would greatly increase the scale of the devastation. The International Red Cross has concluded that the use of a single nuclear weapon in or near a populated area is likely to result in a humanitarian disaster that will be difficult ‘to address. The heat of a nuclear explosion reaches a temperature of several million degrees centigrade. Over a wide area the resulting heat flash literally vaporizes all human tissues The States having these horrible weapons of mass destruction have put the future of citizens of all other States at risk as well as their own citizens because of their insistence in keeping their nuclear arsenals. The question which arises here is: will other nations refrain from building and buying nuclear weapons?