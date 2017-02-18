Nuclear hypocrisy

Aleem Ur Rehman

Karachi

With North Korea on the one hand threatening to test launch bigger and bigger missiles and President Trump on the other twitting that the United States should greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability and later saying let it be an arms race. Isn’t it good to know that the other nuclear weapon states are trying to reduce their nuclear arsenals, setting a good example to both Trump and the rest of world?

In fact, as of 2016, all nine nations with nuclear weapons are developing and deploying new weapon systems or have announced their intentions to do so. Take France, despite having reduced the overall size of its stockpiles of nukes, President Hollande has allocated a whopping 22 billion Euros for the enhancement of its nuclear deterrent capabilities and has developed a new range of ballistic missiles carrying multiple warheads to distant destinations. The voice of disarmament eh? The Russian, meanwhile, are developing a new under-water drone designed to carry a thermo-nuclear weapon into foreign ports. Remember, President Putin also threatened to use nuclear force over Crimea.

Let’s face it, Donald Trump’s own predecessor wasn’t much better on nuclear weapons. Under Barak Obama, the US talked the talk, but didn’t walk the walk. He reduced the active stockpile of US nukes but what about the 1 Trillion Dollar that Obama devoted towards modernizing the US nuclear arsenal and the announcement on his, watch of the first smart nuclear bomb, the most expensive of its kind ever built? So yes, be afraid when you need reports of how Trump once asked his advisor three times, why can’t we use nuclear weapons? But also be aware of the enormous nuclear sized hypocrisy exhibited by many of his critics, both at home and abroad.