Nuances in US on Iran nuke deal

Washington

The fresh announcement by US Secretary of States Rex Tillerson that he has differences with President Donald Trump on the Iran nuclear deal, or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), shows that the secretary has understood the deal is not an American treaty, says a commentator.

“Mr. Tillerson for all of his foibles and failures is … recognizing a very important truth and that is the JCPOA is not an American treaty or policy, it is a world policy,” Scott Bennett told Press TV on Wednesday.

“It (the JCPOA) is an agreement between Britain, France, Germany, Russia [the US, and China] to allow Iran to exist and prosper and be a member of community of nations,” Bennett said. Iran and the six world powers signed the nuclear agreement in Vienna on July 14, 2015. Later, the UN Security Council endorsed the deal, in which Iran accepted to restrict its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of all nuclear-related sanctions.—Agencies