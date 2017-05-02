NTUFP stages labour day rally

City Reporter

National Trade Union Federation Pakistan (NTUFP) on Monday staged a rally in front of local press club to mark the International Labour Day. The rally was led by Abdul Rauf, president of the federation. The speakers paid a rich tribute to the martyrs of Chicago.

They demanded Rs30,000 salary and Rs15000 pension for each worker under labour laws. They urged the governments of the four provinces to ensure the implementation of labour laws in letter and spirit. Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always struggled for labourers and poor segment of the society.