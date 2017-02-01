NTS achieves excellence by dint of untiring efforts: CEO

Interview

Muhammad Arshad

NTC to divert HEC’s attention: Sherzada Khan

The National Testing Service has welcomed the act of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA), Islamabad of rejecting the notification for establishment of National Testing Council (NTC) by Higher Education Commission to conduct entrance tests for the universities.

NTS was established in July 2002 in response to an expressed need for a testing service in the National Education Policy (1998-2010) and the Information Technology (IT) Policy of Government of Pakistan (GoP).

The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA), Islamabad has rejected the notification for establishment of National Testing Council (NTC) by Higher Education Commission to conduct entrance tests for the universities.

Reportedly, President of FAPUASA, Islamabad Chapter, Professor Dr. Asif Ali said that in violation of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Act and respective universities Acts, the HEC has announced National Testing Council.

NTS Chief Operating Officer (COO) Air Commodore (R) Dr. Sherzada Khan in an exclusive interaction with Pakistan Observer said that FAPUASA had taken the decision in right direction with accurate perspective.

“It may be difficult for HEC to operate and execute such with such a heavy mandate and heavy responsibilities” he added saying that establishment said entity would also divert the attention of the HEC.

He observed that NTS had achieved the excellence of performance with great and untiring efforts and covering unique milestones. Therefore, it may be impossible for any new organization to achieve such an excellence in services.

“NTS enjoys higher level of confidence of almost all the government and private sector organizations of federal and provincial governments, therefore they prefer NTS for conduct of tests for the recruitment of employees” he maintained.

Sherzada, while replying a question, said that NTS was ready for provision of services to foreign organizations including Chinese companies for the appropriate execution of projects falling under the ambit of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“At present, Chinese companies are not directly hiring employees; however, the government organization associated to those projects preferring NTS for services” he added, saying, therefore, NTS was indirectly involved in hiring services for Chinese companies.