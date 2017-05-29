NTDC restores fault of southern system

Lahore

The Spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that a preliminary investigation shows that both 500 kV transmission lines emanating from the Hubco power plant did not trip on transmission fault but got tripped due to a transfer trip signal from the Hubco power plant.

NTDC has requested Hubco authorities to investigate the cause of tripping from their end that resulted in the loss of generation to the grid. Resultantly, Southern system was subjected to under frequency and Jamshoro Power Plant was also tripped. This led to power breakdown in the K-Electric and HESCO areas about 0300 hours this morning.

The Spokesman said that NTDC engineers managed to energize 220 kV KDA 33 – Jamshoro power system and 500 kV Karachi – NKI- HUBCO power system at 0430 hours in a shortest possible time. Later, unit No 4 of HUBCO power plant was connected with 500 kV NKI grid station at 0704 hours.

The power system gradually got normalized with the additions of power units of HUBCO and Jamshoro at 0805 hours. The Situation can be further eased out, if HUBCO n local Power Plants of K- Electric are on Full Generation.

The Spokesman said that the Ministry of Water and Power has specially commended the efforts of ground formations of NTDC, NPCC and HESCO on immediate restoration of system which normally takes much longer time.

Immediate restoration and linking of tripped lines was achieved within Shortest Span of 2 hours and the generation facilities at Jamshoro and HUBCO started generation which gradually increased as per the standard technical specifications.

Apart from tripping caused at the southern region affected HESCO area, the power supply remained uninterrupted during Sehri time in most parts of the country. 97% of urban areas was provided uninterrupted power supply at Sheri time. While around 85% of rural areas remained under the zero load shedding. The power generation recorded 17400 MW and the shortfall remained within manageable limits.

Updating about the Rehabilitation Work of Damaged Towers of NTDC, The Spokesman said, Seven Towers of 500 kV Dadu – Gudu Transmission Line have been erected today and 4 Quad Bundles Conductors are being repaired /replaced and the Transmission Line Will be energised in minimum possible time after Stringing Process.—PR