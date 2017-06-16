NTDC restores Balochistan power supply

Islamabad

The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) Thursday said power supply to districts of Balochistan including Quetta has been restored after completion of rehabilitation work of two towers of 220 kV Uchi- Sibbi and Guddu-Sibbi transmission lines. The tower were collapsed due to heavy wind storm in the area of Dera Murad Jamali during the first week of this month. The NTDC engineers and staff remained committed round the clock for restoration of towers of both circuits 220 kV Uch-Sibbi and 220 kV Guddu-Sibbi in hot weather conditions as well as security hazardous areas. Managing Director NTDC Dr Fiaz A Chaudhry appreciated the NTDC engineers and staff for timely restoration of destroyed towers and stable supply to QESCO area in Blochistan. It was earlier reported that long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides of the Quetta-Karachi road in Baghbana, Khuzdar on Sunday when locals blocked the route to protest prolonged outages and closure of power feeders in many areas. According to the protesters, they regularly paid their electricity bills, despite that power supply to their houses was suspended for the past one week.—APP