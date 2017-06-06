NTDC replaces damaged transformers

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that NTDC engineers and staff have replaced and energized the two damaged current transformers (CTs) of 500 kV grid station Rewat overnight and restored power supply to IESCO early in the morning at 0500 hrs (05 June 2017).

The current transformers were blasted due to ongoing heat wave in the country. The spokesman said that NTDC team remained busy throughout the night in replacement of transformer. The affected 132 kV grid stations were provided power supply through load management and from alternate sources, however, with the replacemenutof current transformers (CTs), the power supply to 132 kV circuits of Chakwal and other nearby areas of Rawalpindi was despatched through NTDC network.