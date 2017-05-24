NTDC promotes one GM to Deputy MD, 8 CEs to GMs

Lahore

National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) is in a transition of corporate entity and going through the restructuring phase. For the purpose, Board of Directors NTDC has given approval for creation/re-designation of various posts including Deputy Managing Director and General Managers. The Board of Directors has promoted GM (Grid System Construction) Wajahat Saeed Rana as Deputy Managing Director (Asset Development & Management)

Whereas in the better interest of the company, 8 Chief Engineers have also been promoted to the posts of General Managers. In pursuance of recommendations of NTDC promotion board, Chief Engineer (Grid System Operations) Hyderabad Mr. Taj Muhammad Somro promoted as General Manager (Asset Management) South.—PR