NTDC energizes another 500kV Dadu-Guddu Transmission Line

Transmission line to re-establish broken link between Northern, Southern systems

Our Correspondent

Lahore

The Spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that NTDC engineers and contractors have energized another 500 kV Dadu-Guddu transmission line (circuit-II) after rehabilitation work of seven (7) damaged towers today.

On Monday May 21, 2017, sixteen (16) towers were collapsed due to force majeure (high intensity cyclone) in Sindh area. Earlier, 500 kV Jamshoro-Dadu transmission line was energized on 27 May after completing the rehabilitation work of two (2) towers, whereas, the third Transmission Line of 500 kV Dadu-Shikarpur will be completed / ready for power supply within next 3-4 days.

The spokesman said that under the supervision of GM (Asset Management), NTDC engineers and 6 teams of contractors were deployed to complete rehabilitation work on war footings. While setting aside the extreme weather conditions of over 50 degree centigrade and difficult terrain of semi mountains and slushy area of Khinjar lake in district Dadu, the teams completed the repair work of foundations, erection of towers, replacement of hardware including insulators, spacers, repair/replacement of conductors as well as stringing process of transmission line in minimum possible time.

The energization of transmission line will re-establish the broken link between Northern and Southern systems, thus increasing reliability and smooth transmission of power throughout the country.

The spokesman also updated about the progress of 500 kV Dadu-Shikarpur (third damaged) transmission line and said that out of 7 damaged towers, rehabilitation work of 4 towers have been completed whereas the transmission line will be ready for power supply in the next 3-4 days.

Managing Director NTDC Dr. Fiaz A. Chaudhry appreciated the profound efforts of contractors and NTDC engineers and asked them to stay committed for early completion of remaining work so that the maximum relief to the consumers is provided during the holy month of Ramzan.