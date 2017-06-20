NTDC connects Balloki power plant to national grid

Lahore

National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has connected 1200MW RLNG Balloki Power Plant with national grid today. The power plant has been connected through 500kV transmission line Balloki – Shaikhupura and 500kV transmission line Coal Fired Power Plant Sahiwal – Balloki, as an interim arrangement for back feed of Balloki power house and is energized today.

Wind Storm and Rain collapsed 9 towers of 500 kV Guddu-DG Khan transmission line – NTDC Spokesman

The spokesman further said that 9 towers of 500 kV Guddu-DG Khan transmission line have been collapsed due to high intensity wind storm and torrential rains various parts of Rajanpur. However, power supply was restored to affected areas through alternate sources.

The spokesman said that, some 20 km away from Guddu, in the plains of Indus Pump, Continuous flow of rainy water from the mountains of Balochistan led to the collapse of towers.

Teams of NTDC engineers and contractors were mobilized immediately and restoration work has been started under the supervision of GM (Asset Management) and Chief Engineer (Asset Management) Multan. The teams are facing difficulties in transportation of men and material at sites of demolished towers due to water logging and slush in the area.—PR