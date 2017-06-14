NTDC connects 147MW Patrind Hydro Power Plant with national grid

Lahore

The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that Patrind hydropower plant has been connected to Muzaffarabad-II grid station through 132 kV double circuit transmission line, in Azad Jamu Kashmir. One unit of the plant has started power generation today and connected with national grid, whereas with the completion of testing process, power generation will be increased to its optimal level.

The spokesman said that 147MW Patrind hydropower plant will benefit the areas of Hazara and AJK. A separate transmission line will also be connected with 220 kV Mansehra Grid Station. Which will improve the voltage level and help in reducing the load shedding in AJK and Hazara Division.

The spokesman further said that the Government of Pakistan is committed to eradicate load shedding from the country and NTDC has already provided transmission interconnection facilities to many power generation projects with their total installed capacity of 6,164 MW. These projects include Bhikki 1200 MW, Haveli Bahadur Shah 1200 MW, Balloki 1200 MW, Sahiwal 1320 MW, Chashma C3 and C4 680 MW, Quaid-e-Azam, 400 MW (For the remaining 600 MW, a 220 kV transmission line and associated substation is already complete) and Renolia 17 MW.

During the current financial year, several 500 kV and 220 kV transmission line projects are at their advanced stages of construction. For instance, out of the total 1123 km of 500 kV transmission lines of various projects, construction progress varies between from 60-90 percent. These lines include Neelum – Jhelum to Domeli, 3rd Circuit Jamshoro-Moro-Dadu-Rahim Yar Khan, Balloki to New Lahore, Haveli Bahadur Shah of 2nd interconnection and Port Qasim to the connection point at NKI to Jamshoro line. Transmission line to interconnect Neelum Jhelum Hydro power project is 90% complete and it will be energized well before the CoD of the power house.