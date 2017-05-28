NTDC completes rehabilitation work of two damaged towers

Observer Report

Lahore

The Spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that NTDC engineers have energized 500 kV Dadu-Jamshoro transmission line (circuit-II) after rehabilitation of its two towers damaged due to recent cyclone in Sindh area. The spokesman said that it was one of the difficult terrain with scorching heat of 50 Degrees Centigrade between Khinjar Lake and mountains of District Dadu , Where the rehabilitation work was carried out under the supervision of General Manager (Asset Management) NTDC.

The Spokesman elaborated that 16 towers of three different 500 kV transmission lines were damaged due to heavy cyclone on 21 May, out of which one aforementioned transmission line has been energised today and started supplying power. Whereas rehabilitation work on other two transmission lines is being carried out on war footings. While updating the progress of work, he said that 4 towers of 500 kV Dadu- Shikarpur transmission line have been erected and 3 towers will be erected by evening today. The teams of NTDC are working day and night on foundations repair, towers erection, replacement of hardware including insulators, spacers repair of conductors as well as stringing process.

The Spokesman informed that, if the link of 500 kV Dadu-Jamshoro transmission line would not have been restored timely, it was feared that the fault on the parallel transmission line would have occurred, thus entire Dadu in Sindh and Khuzdar in Balochistan would have gone into dark.

Dilating upon the progress work of damaged towers of 500 kV Dadu- Guddu transmission line, the Spokesman said that the transmission line will be energized by Tuesday 30th May. It will establish North – South connection and two power system islands will operate as one integrated system.

MD NTDC Dr. Fiaz A. Chaudhry is fully aware of the gravity and impact of the damage of 16 towers of 500 kV transmission lines, thus mobilized NTDC teams to carry out rehabilitation work simultaneously on each transmission line and monitoring its Progress round the Clock.

It is expected that the remaining work of rehabilitation would be ready for power supply in minimum possible time.