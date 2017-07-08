NTDC 128th meeting held

Lahore

The Board of Directors of NTDC in its 128th meeting, while adopting procedure under Companies Act 2017 under sections 190(1) and 190(2), unanimously resolved the removal of Dr. Fiaz A. Chaudhy as Managing Director NTDC being not in the interest of the company and its business. The Federal Government has endorsed the BOD’s decision. The BOD has issued necessary order regarding revocation of the service agreement in this regard. The BOD NTDC while noticing gross lack of professionalism in execution of national projects on a reference moved in the public interest, issued proper show cause notice to the MD and provided ample opportunity as per the set procedure to explain his position. After written reply, the BOD also personally heard the MD. The BOD noticed that interconnections of main projects of CPEC like 500 kV Port Qasim line, 220 kV Gharo line500 kV Rahim Yar Khan-Moro line (3rd Circuit) have not been handled in the proper way where slippage of timelines has jeopardized the prospects of full transmission of new generation.—PR