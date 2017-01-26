NTC to provide telecom services countrywide: Anusha

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister of State for IT and Telecom Anusha Rahman has directed NTC to provide modern Telecom Services to Government subscribers at all Districts of Pakistan by the year 2019. She stated this while chairing 91st NTC Management Board Meeting convened at Ministry of IT on Thursday. Federal Secretary IT, Rizwan Bashir, Special Secretary (Finance) Dr. Shujat Ali, Member (Telecom) and Member (HRD) attended the meeting. MD NTC Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan was also present in the meeting. The Board reviewed the progress made by NTC on different projects during last six months.

MD NTC apprised the Board that NTC is in the process of adopting new technologies to provide latest telephony and broadband services in those areas where NTC telecom infrastructure is not available. NTC is the first operator which has introduced Machine 2 Machine (M2M) and Point 2 Point (P2P) solutions for extending NTC Telecom services using 3G/4G network of cellular operators in un-served areas. The Board also received a live demonstration of these modern Telephone sets including video conferencing facilities through landline terminals which was appreciated. NTC was asked to equip Government functionaries with these state of the art technologies/tools.

The Minister encouraged MD NTC for taking such initiatives to fulfill its role as given in mandate under Telecom Act 1996 and ensured her support to materialize all those projects which are beneficial for the country and the Corporation.