NTC signs agreement with National Savings for ICT services

Commerce Reporter

Islamabad

National Telecom Corporation and National Savings (NS) have signed an Agreement to establish an ICT platform for data hosting and performing transactions in a safe, reliable and easily accessible manner on a real time basis. In the first phase, 223 National Saving Centers (NSCs) throughout Pakistan will be connected as part of its automation project. NTC will complete the first phase in the next 3 months. Thereafter, rest of the 153 NSCs and more than 25 offices of National Savings will be brought on to the platform in phase two.

The signing ceremony was attended by Brig (Retd) Viqar Rashid Khan, MD NTC and Zafar Masud, DG NS. The Agreement was signed by the respective delegates of both organizations.

NTC is the official IT & Telecom service Provider for the Government of Pakistan and has been granted integrated license to provide Telecom / ICT services to Armed Forces, Defense Projects, Federal Government, and Provincial Governments or as the Federal Government may determine. NTC is committed to providing secure, efficient and state-of-the-art ICT services to its valued subscribers. Speaking on the occasion, Brig (Retd) Viqar Rashid Khan, MD NTC expressed that NTC adopted technology and system for most innovative and reliable ICT services to its subscribers. He added that the secure ICT infrastructure provided by NTC will facilitate the subscribers in automating and thereby improving NS functions, operations and processes. He also thanked DG NS for reposing his trust in NTC.

Director General NS, Mr. Zafar Masud, commented that ICT plays the role in improving efficiency, transparency and help management to enhance productivity. He reiterated the resolve of NS to complete its modernization plan. He added that improved and reliable data connectivity between geographically dispersed sites shall improve services for customers and will allow the organization to develop and manage new products efficiently. This ICT platform will be the starting point for NS to offer its customers different electronic banking channels in line with the vision and initiative of Honorable Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.