NTC offers ICT services to CDNS

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) and Central Directorate of National Saving (CDSN) on Friday discussed SMS solution and Intranet connectivity to enable the department facilitate the people in a more advanced manner.

Director General, Central Directorate of National Saving (CDSN), Zafar Masud along with his team visited NTC Headquarters and was briefed about network and ICT Platform.

He showed interest to acquire services from NTC as per government policy for achieving objective of CDNS automation.

On the occasion, Managing Director, NTC, Brig (Retd) Viqar Rashid Khan assured secure IT and data services for National Savings and offered full support for provision of all kind of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) services through one window operation.

During discussion, Viqar Rashid said NTC has established a cloud based National Data Center for extending data services to Federal, Provincial governments and strategic public sector organizations.

This Data Centre is the first of its kind in public sector and has been equipped with a layered security platform.

More emphasis was given on its round the clock availability with stringent security arrangement.

He said NTC was enduring to facilitate customers with quality ICT connectivity and keeping itself abreast with operators having excellent profile and follow international standards.