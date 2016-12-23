NTC Data Centre services receive healthy response

Islamabad

National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) has received a healthy response from public sector organizations to avail NTC Data Centre Services. As per directions of Minister of State for Information Technology, Ms. Anusha Rehman, all data/services of National IT Board (NITB) have seamlessly been migrated onto NTC platform while requests of other departments are in queue.

This was informed during a Director General Conference which was chaired by Managing Director NTC, Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan here on Friday to monitor progress on assigned tasks, progress of development works and operational activities. DG (Technical) while giving detailed briefed on newly established National Data Centre, highlighted its capabilities and its business model and strategy.

The Conference was also briefed on actions about Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements made by NTC to oblige its role under Telecom Policy 2015. Recently, an memorandum of understanding (MoU) has also been signed with Telecard/Supernet whereas similar agreement will shortly be signed with Microsoft Corporation.

The MD expressed his satisfaction on achievements made so far and hoped that NTC will strive to provide good quality services from its platform. It was heartening to mention that despite decline in use of fixed telephone lines, NTC subscriber base is increasing. Regarding operationalization of Coastal Fibre link which was non-operational since 2006, MD directed to take measures on war footing for its revival and to link Gwader with Karachi.

He informed that as per NTC mandate and Pakistan Telecom Act 1996, NTC is also striving to undertake projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to play its role in ICT sector. He appreciated efforts made by its employees to maintain high quality services and rapid technical development.—APP