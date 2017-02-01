NSER data helpful for census, serves social services: Ayaz

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) data collected on latest scientific grounds will help in compiling census data besides serving number of other social services.

Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq here on Wednesday said not only poverty data but other services like identifying localities for creating awareness on health care, disability, epidemic etc. vocational training according to the requirement of the native people would also be possible through utilizing these figures.

Speaking as chief guest at the inaugural session of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) at international conference on NSER, he shared that reservation of few groups regarding failing of this data collection methodology had already faded out due to its positive results.

He said, it was a multi-dimensional data collection approach which would provide space to us in next world, adding that welfare of BISP beneficiaries was our prime objective. The first international conference has been commenced to analyze the benefits of NESR data and approaches used for its collection and its implication for assisting general public.

Veteran politician Shahnaz Wazir Ali stated that almost for last one decay, social safety net of BISP had always been encouraged by every political government.

Now the technological expertise developed by BISP had made it a role model for international world under the able guidance of Chairperson Marvi Memon whose visionary approach had raised it to such a height that it upheld number of other services, She added.

Shahnaz Wazir Ali opined “our future generation will also be apprised with this mechanism as they will have to carry forward this process and play their role for improving it according to latest trends”.

Chairperson BISP Marvi Memon said they had closed compiling of data in four districts under pilot phase of BISP poverty re-survey following desk approach on January 31.

While remaining 12 districts data following door to door approach would start this week, she informed adding that this time they had moved their registration from paper to computerized data entry.

“We have applied digital registration of data entry through electronic gadgets under which field teams would register data but parallel to that operational teams would followed them to ensure not to miss a single person for being part of this data”.

A number of students from various universities of Islamabad Capital Territory, diplomats of embassies, government officials, social sector representatives and people from different walks of life attended the conference.