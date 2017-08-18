NSC’s firm message

PRIME Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi convening first meeting of the National Security Committee within few days of assumption of top slot of the country is indicative of the fact that he wants to take all stakeholders along as far as important national security issues are concerned. Such meetings should be held frequently to remove any possibility of misunderstanding and discuss threadbare defence and security challenges that the country confronts these days.

In the backdrop of Indo-Afghan nexus in sponsoring terrorist activities in Pakistan, the Committee reviewed both internal and external security situation and the foreign policy imperatives in regional and global context. While reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering support for peace in Afghanistan, the civil-military leadership also resolved to work with Afghanistan in removing irritants including cross-border attacks and terrorism network. The pledge to work with Afghanistan assumes significance as it comes in the wake of repeated negative messages from Kabul. We hope the message would go well with the Afghan government and it would respond in an affirmative and cooperative manner in removing irritants and bilateral cooperation in eliminating terrorism, which is in the interest of both the countries. By virtue of its location at the crossroads of regions and important countries, Afghanistan has the potential to earn billions of dollars annually in the shape of transit fee for energy and other corridors but all this depends on restoration of peace there and both Afghan government and the United States must give precedence to peace over use of force. As for India, the leadership has categorically put across the message that there can’t be any peace and stability in the region without resolution of the core issue of Jammu & Kashmir. This also means that Pakistan is determined to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the legitimate struggle of Kashmiri people. India cannot go scot-free with genocide and crimes against humanity in Occupied Kashmir as Kashmiris all over the world are united to continue to raise their voice against repression and brutalities with the support of people of Pakistan and other peace loving people of the world.

Related