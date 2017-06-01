NSC voices concern on Indian atrocities in Kashmir

Situation on East, West borders discussed

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) chaired by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif here on Wednesday deliberated upon overall internal and external security situation of the country with particular reference to the situation on eastern and western borders.

According to sources, the meeting discussed the Indian belligerence and atrocities in occupied Kashmir as well as steps to check movement of undesirable elements on Pak-Afghan border.

The meeting voiced serious concerns over the atrocities of Indian forces on the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir and resolved to continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people.

The committee expressed satisfaction over the sustained gains achieved from anti terrorism operations, particularly operation Raddul Fassaad.

The National Security Committee decided to vigorously and forcefully fight India spy Kulbhushan case in International Court of Justice (ICJ)

Security for CPEC related projects also came under discussion during the meeting.

The meeting was attended amongst others by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Genreal Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, Air Chief Sohail Aman, DG ISI Lt General Naveed Mukhtar, DG FWO Lt General Muhammad Afzal and National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua.

Earlier, the army chief also called on the prime minister and discussed matters pertaining to operational preparedness of Pakistan Army.