NSC reaffirms to work with Afghanistan for peace

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

National Security Committee (NSC) in it’s meeting here on Wednesday reaffirmed to continue Pakistan’s commitment to Afghanistan for the stability and prosperity of the region. The civil and military leadership agreed to work with Afghan people and government at all levels to defeat terrorism.

First NSC meeting chaired Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi after assuming charge, reviewed both internal and external security situation and the foreign policy imperatives in regional and global context, said a press release issued by PM house .

The forum also reaffirmed continued commitment to pursue peace and stability in Afghanistan through an Afghan owned and Afghan led peace process.

The statement issued afer the meeting said that Pakistan will support Afghanistan at all levels for removal of every irritants including repeated cross border fire and network of Afghan based terrorist.

The prime minister said that “Afghanistan is our brother and peace in Afghanistan is linked with the peace of region.

The meeting expressed concern over frequent incidents of cross-border firing by Indian forces over the Line of Control and strongly condemned the grave violations of human rights inflicted upon innocent people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The participants reiterated that regional peace and progress was directly linked to resolution of all outstanding issues including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir. The frequent cross firing by Indian army along with LOC have claimed many lives of innocent civilians and left many injured.

The NSC unanimously expressed satisfaction over the gains of anti-terrorism operations particularly Radd-ul-Fasaad and Khyber-4 and resolved to continue with these operations till elimination of the last trace of terrorist elements.

The meeting lauded the zeal, fervor and unity demonstrated by the entire nation during the ongoing 70th Independence Day celebrations.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister for Finance Mr. Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, National Security Advisor Lt. Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua, Director General ISI, Lt. Gen. Naveed Mukhtar and senior civil and military officials.