NSC huddle: Top civil-military brass to respond to Trump’s criticism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will meet with the top military leadership on Thursday to formulate a response to the new US policy on Afghanistan, that includes greater pressure on Islamabad to do more to rein in militants.

President Donald Trump has chastised Pakistan for harboring “agents of chaos” and providing safe havens to militant groups waging an insurgency against a US-backed government in Kabul, saying Islamabad must promptly change tack.

White House officials have gone further and threatened aid and military cuts, as well as other measures to force Pakistan’s hand and force them to help bring about an end to the 16-year-war. White, PM Shahid has yet to respond to Trump’s remarks, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said Washington should not use Pakistan as a ‘scapegoat’ for its failures in America’s longest running war. Pakistan denies harbouring militants.