NSC to form comprehensive response to Trump

Islamabad

National Security Committee (NSC) meeting has been called for Thursday after the accusations leveled by US President Donald Trump on Pakistan saying it harbours safe havens for terrorist organisations. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will chair his second NSC meeting which will be the second of this month. The first NSC meeting on August 16 talked about Indian atrocities in held Kashmir, unprovoked cross-border firing and killings after Independence Day was celebrated in occupied valley by oppressed Kashmiris. Cabinet members, civilian and military leadership will attend the meeting and discuss US policy review for South Asia and Afghanistan. Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has scheduled his trip to the US in the coming week. The attendees will raise objections on the so-called review in security policies and further deployment of 4,000 troops in Afghanistan. It will also be discussed to take countries like China in interest to raise concerns on new policies of Trump administrations. Meanwhile, Senate Wednesday began debate on US President Donald Trump’s recent speech about Wasington’s new policy towards South Asia and Afghanistan. Initiating the discussion, Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir said Pakistan is committed to working with international community and regional partners to defeat terrorism and promote peace and stability in South Asia. The Defence Minister said Pakistan has taken note of President Trump’s speech. He said it is disappointing that the United States statement overlooks the tremendous counter terrorism achievements of Pakistan as well as the immense scarifies rendered by the whole nation during this struggle. The Defence Minister said the government welcomes discussion on this vital national security issue in the House of Federation. He said Federal Cabinet has mandated the Prime Minister to take up the issue at a National Security Committee meeting to be held tomorrow to formulate a comprehensive policy response. He said the collective wisdom of the House will also be represented in the National Security Committee meeting. Taking part in the discussion, the members strongly condemned the US statement and said that the whole nation is united to safeguard the motherland. The members said the national interests should be kept on the top while formulating the country’s foreign policy. They said Pakistan is directly affected by the war against terrorism. They said the US statement containing India’s role in war against terrorism in Afghanistan is shocking. They said the United States should acknowledge and honor the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the war against terrorism. —NNI

