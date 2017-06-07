NSA agent charged with leaking ‘Russian hacking’ secrets

Georgia

The US Justice Department has charged a National Security Agency (NSA) contractor with leaking secrets related to the alleged Russian hacking attacks during last year’s race for the White House.

Reality Leigh Winner, who was arrested on Saturday, is accused of removing classified documents from a government facility in Georgia and leaking them to the press, according to the Justice Department.

The charges were leveled against the 25-year-old on Monday, hours after a report by The Intercept detailed a cyber security attack against a US voting software supplier as well as local election authorities days before the November 8 face-off between Trump and her Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Dated May 5, 2017, the NSA report states unequivocally that Russia’s military intelligence, particularly the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), was responsible for the hacking attempts.—Agencies