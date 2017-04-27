NRSP Microfinance Bank extends services for unbanked masses

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

NRSP Microfinance Bank Limited, which offers services to the masses in Pakistan who lack access to banking, has selected Oracle to support its rapid growth and help improve services offered to its customers at a lower operational cost.

NRSP Microfinance Bank was setup in 2011, under the vision of the National Rural Support Program (NRSP), to help alleviate poverty and promote financial inclusion in the country. It offers a range of financial services including deposits, micro-credit loans and micro-insurance to poor individuals living in both urban and rural areas of Pakistan.

“We are one of the leading players in the microfinance sector in Pakistan and are committed to helping change the lives of the poor through financial inclusion. To continue our progress, expand our portfolio and make our operations more transparent, efficient, effective and reliable, we needed to accelerate the modernization and optimization of our information systems,” said Mr. Zahoor Hussain Khan, President, NRSP Bank. “Oracle’s clear roadmap gave us the confidence that our selection would provide us with a rapid migration strategy which aligns with our ambitious business plans while we provide the most secure and best quality modern financial services to our clients.”

To help NRSP Bank better meet the demands of its network of 100 outlets across Pakistan and grow, the bank needed a scalable, fast and efficient IT infrastructure. An additional requirement was the consolidation of its multiple disparate systems in different locations in order to reduce costs and shrink NRSP Bank’s data center footprint. This would help IT staff reduce the time and effort spent on administration and maintenance, and enables them to refocus on strategic initiatives rather than just operational tasks.

Helping NRSP Bank meet these needs is the Oracle SuperCluster M7, an easy-to-deploy, secure and complete infrastructure for both databases and applications that is simple and cost-effective to manage and maintain. As NRSP Bank can start with smaller configurations to meet their current requirements and scale up as demand grows, the decision will also save significant licensing costs; a major factor behind the move.

“Most of the organizations providing financial services in Pakistan rely on Oracle,” said Waqas Hashmi, Sales Director – Technology Business, Oracle Pakistan. “By implementing Oracle SuperCluster M7, the world’s fastest engineered system, NRSP Bank will be able to meet its increasing business requirements and provide better and faster services to its customers.”