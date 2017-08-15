NPPMCL celebrates Independence Day with families of martyrs of army, police

Islamabad

National Power Parks Management Company (NPPMCL) celebrated Pakistan’s 70th Independence Day with families of martyrs of Pakistan army and Punjab police. NPPMCL held national flag hoisting ceremonies at Balloki and Haveli power plants.

CEO NPPMCL, Mr. Rashid Mehmood performed the flag raising ceremony at Balloki power plant. This was followed by the National Anthem performed by police band. Local school children performed popular national songs for the guests.

Mr. Rashid Mehmood distributed cheques amongst the families of martyred army officers and police officers.

The ceremony was attended by staff and management at NPPMCL along with senior officials at Harbin Electric International, NESPAK, General Electric, HRL and TNB Remako.

Senior government officials and members of local town management were also present at the occasion.

Mr. Rashid Mehmood, while addressing the ceremony, said, “NPPMCL is committed to deliver on national tasks assigned to the company by the Government of Pakistan”. 1230MW Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant was inaugurated last month by the then Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Balloki power plant has entered its first phase of simple cycle operation and is supplying 760MW of electricity to the national grid.—NNI