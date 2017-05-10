NPO to organize training programme on management skills

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Productivity Organization (NPO), Ministry of Industries and Production would organize one day training programme in order to create healthy business culture by adopting the international best practices.

The training programme titled “Lean Management” would be organized on May 16 at Islamabad.

The main objective of the programme is bring innovation in the local production units by managing the waste and enhancing the performances of offices as well factories.

The lean is about creating healthy business and sustainable culture that relentlessly eliminating the 7 wastes.

It continuously managing three interrelated wastes namely Mura (waste), Muri (overburden) and Muda (unevenness), it added.

Lean specifies value from ultimate customer standpoint and work all the way back through the processes separate value to non- value activities. The non-value activities are then remove or minimize via continuous improvement of Kaizen.