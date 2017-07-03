NPC Summer Camp starts today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The second annual two-week Summer Camp, being arranged by the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC), will start at Aiwan-i-Quaid, Fatima Jinnah Park today. Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui will inaugurate the camp.The camp has been organized with a view to keeping students engaged in useful activities during summer vacations.

The camp activities will include brain storming sessions, character building lectures, indoor audio-visual presentations and group discussions on national responsibilities of the youth.

Renowned scholars and subject specialists from the twin cities have been invited to conduct the proceedings of the camp being participated by over 50 students of Higher Secondary School level from various educational institutions.