NPC Summer Camp concludes today, awards to be distributed

Staff Reporter

The prize distribution ceremony of the Summer Camp organized by Nazrya Pakistan Council will be held at 11.00 am on 15th July 2017 (today) at Aiwan-i-Quaid. The ceremony will be presided over by Chairman NPC Dr. Naeem Ghani, while eminent scholar and Nuclear Scientist Sultan Basheer ud Deen Mehmood will be the chief guest. Awards will be given to prominent participants of the Summer Camp.

The 12 day camp commenced from 3rd July has been attended by girls and boys from various schools of the twin cities. The proceeding included thought provoking lectures on topics related to the day to day life of young people with particular reference to ethical behaviors, patriotism, social responsibility and promotion of Islamic values were held.

The lectures were delivered by subject specialists. The camp featured a number of entertaining and educating activities.