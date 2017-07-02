NPC annual summer camp to starts tomorrow

Staff Reporter

The second annual two-week Summer Camp, being arranged by the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC), will start at Aiwan-i-Quaid, Fatima Jinnah Park w.e.f July 3, 2017. Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui, will inaugurate the proceedings of camp as Chief Guest at 11:00 AM on the opening day. The camp has been organized with a view to keep students busy in positive activities in a conducive and friendly atmosphere during summer vacations. The camp activities include brain storming sessions, character building lectures, indoor audio-visual presentations and group discussions etc on various aspects of civic/national responsibilities of the youth of the country.