NPB to increase recruitment of women in police

Staff Reporter

National Police Bureau (NPB) was committed to increase the recruitment, retention and promotion of women in police by adopting the principles of gender just policing.

This was reiterated by the Director General NPB Iqbal Mehmood Khan while addressing the Board of Directors of Women Police Forum (WPF) here today at NPB.

Hosted by NPBthe event was attended by the women members from all provinces, GB, AJK and ICT. They shared their concerns and challenges in a resource constraint environment and need for a gender policy.

WPF also developed its next quarter’s plan that revolves around key activities like social media advocacy, data collection on gender sensitive indicators and creating a mentor’s forum to enhance their own skills and promote gender responsive policing. These activities will be implemented with Gender Crime Cell and the gender team of the phase III of gender responsive policing.

USIP, in collaboration with NPB, is doing a series of media outreach activities to build greater trust between the citizens and police. Some of the video clips from the said series were also shared with theforum to seek their insights and feedback.