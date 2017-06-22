Nowshera, Chakdara, Manshera grid stations to be ready by 2018

Islamabad

The sub-committee of Senate Standing Committee on Water and Power Wednesday was informed that three 220kV grid stations including Nowshera, Chakdara and Manshera would be energized by March 2018. The committee which met with Senator Nisar Muhammad in the chair reviewed construction works including grid stations, feeders and recruitment in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

Officials of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) apprised the committee that all the said grid stations were of vital importance and it would help overcome power load-shedding and low voltages issues in Malakand division and Manshera. They said these projects were being completed with Asian Development Bank Loan (Tranche-IV).

The PESCO chief informed the committee that some 720 persons of grade 1 to 16 were recruited against vacant posts through screening while 49 junior engineers of grade-17 were also hired. The committee directed the NTDC and ministry officials to acquire quality equipments from standard companies for grid stations and power projects.

Nisar Khan said the country’s transmission and distribution system was outdated resulting more power loadshedding in areas having over 90 per cent recovery.

He also directed for strict action against those getting power supply with out installing electricity meters. The committee was told that PESCO was allowed to spend additional Rs 500 million due availability of less funds to development projects. The CEO PESCO said contractors have also refused to supply materials due to non-payment of their bills.

The panel was further apprised that 58 power transformers were removed in Khyber Circle due to over 90 per cent losses. The meeting was attended by senators Ahmed Hassan and Muhammad Zafarullah Khan Dhandla and other senior officials of the ministry, NTDC and PESCO.—APP