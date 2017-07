Notorious gangs busted

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

The Jalalpur Bhattian and Saddar police have smashed five notorious gangs of robbers, burglars, bike/car snatchers and cattle-lifters operating in Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin and Sialkot districts since long. The police claims to have seized stolen articles worth Rs. 10 million and have arrested 14 members including a woman and five ring leaders.

According to police source, police parties headed by DSP Pindi Bhattian Mian Muhammad Touseef and DSP Saddar Hafizabad Rana Muhammad Islam raided different places and have arrested ring leaders Kamaloo, Shakeeloo, Danoo, Afzal and Nihani and their members including Shahid Imran, Muhammad Amjad.