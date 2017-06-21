Notices issued to over 70 food outlets

Staff Reporter

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has issued notices to more than 70 unhygienic food outlets and submitted 12 challans of hotels, bakeries and restaurants in the court during last week. The inspecting teams, a source within ICT said, carried out 233 inspections of food outlets. The administration has directed the food outlets to ensure compliance of food safety laws failing which stern legal action will be taken against the violators. Meanwhile, ICT administration has intensified on-going anti-profiteering drive and raiding parties inspected of shops and 3000 profiteers were imposed fines more than Rs 500,000 during daily price checking in Ramzan. The raiding teams are also carrying out checking of quality of milk, yogurt, samoosa, pakora and sweets and sent 50 samples of food items to laboratory for analysis.