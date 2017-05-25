Notices issued to 58 food outlets

Rawalpindi

The District Food Department in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday inspected various sites while two outlets were sealed for not making cleanliness arrangements.

The Departments spokesman told media that the team while inspecting in different areas found unhygienic condition in Rahat Bakers and Family Galaxy Hotel and sealed them while notices were issued to 58 outlets to improve cleanliness in there kitchens. The department also fined of Rs 64,000 to different outlets for not making cleanliness arrangements.—APP