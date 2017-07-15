Nothing unpleasant happened in cabinet 

Islamabad

A spokesman of interior ministry Friday clarified that nothing unpleasant happened and Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan did not walk out of the cabinet meeting. “We should avoid speculations and unrealistic comments with regard to remarks of interior minister during Cabinet meeting held on Thursday,” he said this in a statement issued here. There was no validity or truth in news telecast on some media channels in this regard, he added. The spokesman said Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan could not attend the parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz due to personal engagements as even before he also could not attend several parliamentary party meetings. This aspect should not be wrongly interpreted, he said.—APP

