Nothing ‘secret’ about PM-Jindal meeting: Maryam

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Maryam Nawaz says that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s meeting with Indian steel magnate Sajjan Jindal in Murre is being blown out of proportion.

In a message on Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that there was nothing secret about the meeting. “Mr. Jindal is an old friend of the Prime Minister. Nothing ‘secret’ about the meeting & should not be blown out of proportion. Thank you,” she tweeted.

Her response came hours after media reported that Jindal was on a diplomatic mission for Indian Prime Narendra Modi.