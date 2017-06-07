Nothing could be kept hidden from parliament: Rabbani

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani on Tuesday expressed displeasure when the upper house was informed that the data on the casualties of armed forces during India’s ceasefire violations of the Line of Control not been made available for reasons of national security.

Water and Power Minister Abid Sher Ali was briefing the Upper House on ceasefire violations by the Indian troops across the Line of Control (LoC) in the absence of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, on a call-to-attention notice moved by Senator Mian Atiq.

Abid Sher Ali said, 66 civilians were martyred and 228 others injured by cross-border firing, but did not clarify the period of time over which the casualties occurred.

He said that the Defence Ministry had written to GHQ seeking details of casualties in the armed forces, but had not received the information as it was considered a matter of national security.

Rabbani reacted with anger, saying that nothing could be kept hidden from Parliament. “If national security issues need to be kept secret, the information can be provided in-camera.

He added that the Defence Ministry, government and security agencies could not keep information from the House.

The issue of unprovoked firing by Afghan forces also came under discussion after senators Azam Swati, Nauman Wazir, Sherry Rehman, Siraj-ul-Haq and Tahir Mashhadi submitted an adjournment motion regarding the issue.

Taking the floor Swati recalled that a census team working in Pakistan’s residential areas near the border was attacked by Afghan forces which resulted in the loss of valuables lives of civilians and armed officials.

Weighing in on the issue, Wazir said that most elements within the Afghan government were against Pakistan. He stated that Nato and the International Security Assistance Force had been unable to control terrorism in Afghanistan and added that it was high time the Afghan government be made aware that appropriate action shall be taken against those who cross the border illegally.