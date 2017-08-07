Nothing more imperative than safety of people: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that nothing was more important than protecting the life and property of the people. Addressing a meeting to review initiatives with regard to the security of public and maintaining law and order situation, he said that police and law enforcement agencies should take every necessary step to ensure security of public and maintaining law and order situation in the province.

The chief minister directed the officials to keep a vigilant eye on anti-social elements in addition monitoring of entry and exit points of the province should be further tightened.

He also directed to continue crackdown against elements involved in street crime indiscriminately. He said, “The enemy is conspiring against peace and we have to foil its nefarious designs”.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sana Ullah, Ayub Gadhi, Jahangir Khanzada, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Inspector General Police and officers concerned attended the meeting. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that Senate is an important institution for effective legislation, stability of democracy and protection of public rights.

In his message issued here on Sunday in connection with the 45th Foundation Day of the Parliament, he said that Senate has played an active role in securing the privileges of federation and its units.

He said that the house has played a significant role not just in furnishing individuals with their essential rights yet additionally in the constitutional and democratic process as well.

Senate strengthens state institutions to such an extent that they could provide best services to the public automatically, he added.

The Chief Minister said that political forces would have to be resilient for establishing high democratic traditions for the political and social development.

“Fate of the nation is connected to the supremacy of constitution and stability of democracy and we need to work for national interests disregarding personal interests for the bright future of democracy”, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif said that all political parties have to make a commitment to struggle together for the firmness of democracy.

Observance of this day is aimed at creating the awareness among masses to acknowledge the supremacy of Senate and its high powers wholeheartedly, he added.